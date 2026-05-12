Lego unveils 8,278-piece 'Lord of the Rings' Minas Tirith set
Entertainment
Lego just announced its largest Lord of the Rings set yet: Minas Tirith.
With 8,278 pieces, this epic model brings Gondor's legendary city to life in seriously impressive detail: think city gates, the White Tree, and all those iconic towers.
Launches June 4 for $650
This isn't just a display piece: the set opens up to reveal tiny streets and a minifigure-sized Tower Hall (complete with throne room).
It comes with 10 characters like Gandalf the White, Aragorn in royal armor, Denethor, Faramir, Merry, and Arwen waving her elven banner.
The set launches June 4 for $650 (yep, it's pricey), but if you buy early you'll score a Grond battering ram pack with two orcs as a bonus.