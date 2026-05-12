Lego unveils 8,278-piece 'Lord of the Rings' Minas Tirith set

Launches June 4 for $650

This isn't just a display piece: the set opens up to reveal tiny streets and a minifigure-sized Tower Hall (complete with throne room).

It comes with 10 characters like Gandalf the White, Aragorn in royal armor, Denethor, Faramir, Merry, and Arwen waving her elven banner.

The set launches June 4 for $650 (yep, it's pricey), but if you buy early you'll score a Grond battering ram pack with two orcs as a bonus.