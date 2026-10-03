Lekshmi denies being cast in Atlee's 'Raaka' starring Allu
Entertainment
Aishwarya Lekshmi has cleared the air about her rumored role in Atlee's upcoming film Raaka, starring Allu Arjun.
She told India Today, "No, I am not part of the film. Somebody please cast me in the film," putting an end to all the buzz linking her to the project.
'Raaka' big budget Padukone Vedic role
Raaka is shaping up to be a big-budget movie with Deepika Padukone playing a role tied to ancient Vedic history.
The cast also includes Janhvi Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, and there's talk of Shah Rukh Khan making a special appearance.
While some have compared it to Avatar, the makers say they're not comparing the film with any path-breaking or genre-defining films.