Akhil Akkineni's 'Lenin' collects ₹50cr worldwide in a week!
What's the story
The Telugu film Lenin, starring Akhil Akkineni and Bhagyashree Borse, has emerged as a box office success. The epic action drama raked in ₹41.52cr gross at the Indian box office within seven days of its release. The film had a strong opening with collections of ₹7.5cr and continued to perform well throughout the week.
Career milestone
'Lenin' marks 1st hit for Akkineni in 11 years
The film has also marked a significant milestone in Akkineni's career by becoming his first hit in 11 years.
The movie closed its first week with over ₹41cr, making it a clean hit at the box office. Its strong performance on weekdays has contributed to this success.
Its India net is at ₹36.2cr and the global gross haul is at ₹50.92cr.
Regional success
Film's performance across different regions
The film's seven-day business breakdown shows that it performed best in its home territory, the Telugu states. It collected nearly 87% of its total domestic earnings from these regions.
The movie fetched around ₹2.1cr from the Telugu states on Day 7 (Thursday), followed by 0.15cr from Karnataka and ₹0.01cr from Tamil Nadu.
Career evolution
Film's success follows Akkineni's fear of his grandfather
The film's success is a significant turnaround for Akkineni, who once confessed to being scared of his grandfather, legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR), because of his strictness about the Telugu language. He used to be afraid of speaking Telugu in front of his grandfather.
Despite growing up in a household where English was the primary language, Akkineni has now delivered his career-best performance in Lenin, a film deeply rooted in the Telugu language and culture.