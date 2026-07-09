Akhil Akkineni's 'Lenin' gets U/A certificate; check runtime

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Everything to know about 'Lenin'

Recently, the makers announced that actor Jr. NTR has lent his voice to introduce the worlds of Sriramapuram and Bharatham Mitta at the beginning of Lenin. The film also stars Bhagyashri Borse as the female lead, with Pramod Panju, Sivaji, Brahmaji, Sunil, and Easwari Rao in key roles. Thaman has composed the music for this much-anticipated action drama.