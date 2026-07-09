Akhil Akkineni's 'Lenin' gets U/A certificate; check runtime
What's the story
Actor Akhil Akkineni is making a comeback to the big screen after three years with his action drama Lenin. Ahead of its theatrical release on Friday, the film has cleared all censor formalities and received a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The movie has a total runtime of 158 minutes (2 hours and 38 minutes).
Film details
32 seconds of violent visuals were cut
To secure the U/A certificate, the makers made some cuts suggested by the CBFC. About 32 seconds of violent visuals were cut from the film, including scenes of decapitation and excessive bloodshed, per 123Telugu. It's directed by Murali Kishor Abburu and produced by Nagarjuna Akkineni.
Special feature
Everything to know about 'Lenin'
Recently, the makers announced that actor Jr. NTR has lent his voice to introduce the worlds of Sriramapuram and Bharatham Mitta at the beginning of Lenin. The film also stars Bhagyashri Borse as the female lead, with Pramod Panju, Sivaji, Brahmaji, Sunil, and Easwari Rao in key roles. Thaman has composed the music for this much-anticipated action drama.