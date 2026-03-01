Leonardo DiCaprio skips SAG Awards due to filming
Entertainment
Leonardo DiCaprio won't be at the Actor Awards on March 1, even though he's up for Best Actor.
He's currently filming "What Happens at Night" in Europe—a psychological horror directed by Martin Scorsese, with Jennifer Lawrence as his co-star.
The film centers on an American couple trying to adopt a baby in a small European town.
DiCaprio's awards season and upcoming projects
Even though he'll miss the ceremony, DiCaprio's having a standout awards season. He just picked up Best Actor at the National Board of Review, which is also sweeping major awards like the BAFTAs and Golden Globes.
With 13 Oscar nominations—including Best Picture and Best Actor—DiCaprio said of working with director Paul Thomas Anderson, "When these opportunities come up, I mean, I can't say no."