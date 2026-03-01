Leonardo DiCaprio skips SAG Awards due to filming

DiCaprio's awards season and upcoming projects

Even though he'll miss the ceremony, DiCaprio's having a standout awards season. He just picked up Best Actor at the National Board of Review, which is also sweeping major awards like the BAFTAs and Golden Globes.

With 13 Oscar nominations—including Best Picture and Best Actor—DiCaprio said of working with director Paul Thomas Anderson, "When these opportunities come up, I mean, I can't say no."