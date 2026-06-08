Lesley Stahl calls '60 Minutes' firings hardest chapter of career

Correspondents stay on '60 Minutes'

Despite these setbacks and claims from Pelley that CBS pressured him to add political bias to his stories, Stahl and fellow correspondents Bill Whitaker and Jon Wertheim are sticking with the show.

Stahl, after meeting with Bilton on June 3, said support from production staff motivated them to stay and work toward restoring trust: "We don't want to see 60 Minutes die."