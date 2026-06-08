Lesley Stahl calls '60 Minutes' firings hardest chapter of career
Entertainment
Lesley Stahl, a longtime CBS News journalist, says the recent firing of seven colleagues at 60 Minutes, including Cecilia Vega, Sharyn Alfonsi, and Scott Pelley, has been the hardest chapter of her over 50 years career.
The shake-up followed a clash between Pelley and new executive producer Nick Bilton, who accused Pelley of misconduct following a staff meeting.
Correspondents stay on '60 Minutes'
Despite these setbacks and claims from Pelley that CBS pressured him to add political bias to his stories, Stahl and fellow correspondents Bill Whitaker and Jon Wertheim are sticking with the show.
Stahl, after meeting with Bilton on June 3, said support from production staff motivated them to stay and work toward restoring trust: "We don't want to see 60 Minutes die."