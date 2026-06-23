Liam Payne's son named sole beneficiary of his $29M estate

Estate administration

Payne had Bear with ex-girlfriend Cheryl Cole

Payne, who tragically passed away on October 16, 2024, at the age of 31 after a fatal fall from a hotel balcony, had welcomed Bear with singer Cheryl Cole. In May 2025, seven months after his untimely demise without leaving behind a will, Cole and attorney Richard Mark Bray were appointed as the administrators of Payne's estate. Court documents revealed that the gross value of Payne's estate in the UK was $38 million and its net value approximately $32.2 million.