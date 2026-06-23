Liam Payne's son named sole beneficiary of his $29M estate
What's the story
Bear, the nine-year-old son of late singer Liam Payne, has been named the sole beneficiary of his father's estate. According to court documents obtained by TMZ and People, the former One Direction star left behind a fortune of $29 million for his only child. While some money can be accessed now, most will be held in a trust until Bear turns 18.
Estate administration
Payne had Bear with ex-girlfriend Cheryl Cole
Payne, who tragically passed away on October 16, 2024, at the age of 31 after a fatal fall from a hotel balcony, had welcomed Bear with singer Cheryl Cole. In May 2025, seven months after his untimely demise without leaving behind a will, Cole and attorney Richard Mark Bray were appointed as the administrators of Payne's estate. Court documents revealed that the gross value of Payne's estate in the UK was $38 million and its net value approximately $32.2 million.
Estate management
Rules regarding inheriting estate
The BBC reported that Cole, 42, and attorney Bray will oversee the estate but currently have limited powers. They cannot distribute the assets as per the law in such cases. The outlet also stated that if a person dies without a will in the UK, their children usually inherit the estate if there is no spouse or civil partner involved.
Death details
More on Payne's tragic death
Payne died after falling from the balcony of his third-floor hotel room at Casa Sur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The What Makes You Beautiful singer suffered multiple traumas, including a fractured skull with internal and external bleeding. At the time of his death, he had a blood-alcohol content four times over the legal limit and was under the influence of several drugs, including cocaine, crack, and benzodiazepine.
Ongoing trial
The case continues to unfold
In February 2025, charges against three of the five people charged with manslaughter in connection with Payne's death were dropped. However, Ezequiel Pereyra and Braian Paiz, the two men accused of selling cocaine to him, are still awaiting trial. The case continues to unfold as investigations into the circumstances surrounding Payne's tragic passing are ongoing.