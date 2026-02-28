Lil Jon's son drowned after taking psilocybin: Autopsy
Entertainment
Nathan Smith, 27, son of rapper Lil Jon, tragically drowned after taking psilocybin (from magic mushrooms), according to an autopsy released February 28, 2026.
He was found in a pond at Mayfield Park, Georgia on February 6—three days after he left home early without his phone.
Police said they saw no indication of foul play.
Nathan was a music producer and engineer
Nathan was Lil Jon and Nicole Smith's son. A New York University grad known as DJ Young Slade, he worked as a music producer and engineer.
Remembered by his parents as "the kindest human being"—caring, passionate, and warm-hearted—Nathan was loved by family and friends alike.