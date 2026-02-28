Lil Jon's son drowned after taking psilocybin: Autopsy Entertainment Feb 28, 2026

Nathan Smith, 27, son of rapper Lil Jon, tragically drowned after taking psilocybin (from magic mushrooms), according to an autopsy released February 28, 2026.

He was found in a pond at Mayfield Park, Georgia on February 6—three days after he left home early without his phone.

Police said they saw no indication of foul play.