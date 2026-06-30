'The Ring' actor Daveigh Chase, 35, died of AIDS 

Career and controversies

Her life after acting

Beyond Lilo & Stitch and The Ring, Chase had an extensive screen career. She voiced Chihiro Ogino in the American dub of Spirited Away and appeared in Donnie Darko, Beethoven's 5th, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, ER, and Mercy. However, after she stopped acting around 2016, she began getting involved in several legal issues, including being charged with riding in a stolen car and possession of a controlled substance. May she rest in peace.