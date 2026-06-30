'The Ring' actor Daveigh Chase, 35, died of AIDS
What's the story
Daveigh Chase, the actor who starred in The Ring and voiced Lilo in Disney's animated film Lilo & Stitch, has been confirmed to have died from complications of Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS). The Los Angeles County coroner's office confirmed the news recently. The report also cited "chronic polysubstance use" as a secondary cause of death. Chase was 35 when she passed away on June 16 in Los Angeles.
Health complications
Chase was suffering from meningitis and sepsis
Before the coroner's report was released, Chase's boyfriend Roy Hernandez had told TMZ that she was suffering from meningitis and sepsis, a severe reaction to an infection. He said the former child actor was first hospitalized in Los Angeles earlier this month for malnutrition before being diagnosed with meningitis and multiple serious blood infections. The resulting septic complications ultimately caused her body to shut down.
Family insights
Chase had been homeless for several years
Chase's father, John David Schwallier, told The New York Times that his daughter had died from complications related to bacterial meningitis and a blood infection. He said she had been homeless and struggled with substance abuse since 13. Schwallier also revealed they had been estranged for many years before her death.
Career highlights
Career-defining roles for Chase
Chase became a household name in 2002 when she voiced Lilo in Disney's animated film Lilo & Stitch. The performance introduced audiences to the now-famous line: "ohana means family." That same year, she delivered another career-defining performance as Samara Morgan, the terrifying antagonist in The Ring. Her portrayal earned widespread recognition and won her the MTV Movie Award for Best Villain.
Career and controversies
Her life after acting
Beyond Lilo & Stitch and The Ring, Chase had an extensive screen career. She voiced Chihiro Ogino in the American dub of Spirited Away and appeared in Donnie Darko, Beethoven's 5th, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, ER, and Mercy. However, after she stopped acting around 2016, she began getting involved in several legal issues, including being charged with riding in a stolen car and possession of a controlled substance. May she rest in peace.