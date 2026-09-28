Will Linkin Park's 'Unshatter' documentary release in India?

The band had previously visited India as part of their From Zero World Tour, performing in Bengaluru and Mumbai in January 2026.

The film Unshatter is named after the second single from their deluxe edition of From Zero, which was released on April 25, 2025.

On August 4, 2026, they announced plans to release a documentary movie alongside a live version of Somewhere I Belong as the first single from its soundtrack.