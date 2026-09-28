Will Linkin Park's 'Unshatter' documentary release in India?
What's the story
The much-anticipated documentary and concert film, Linkin Park: Unshatter, will be released in India. The confirmation was made by Adam Ruehmer, who handles management and digital marketing for Linkin Park. He took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce the news, saying, "For those asking, yes, India will still get the film. Should have updates soon. Thanks for your patience on it."
Film details
More about 'Unshatter'
Directed by Joe Hahn, the film is set for a worldwide theatrical release on Wednesday, September 30.
The soundtrack of the documentary features 20 songs, including the titular track recorded during the band's São Paulo concert during their From Zero World Tour in 2024.
This was their first live release after lead singer Emily Armstrong, drummer Colin Brittain, and touring guitarist Alex Feder joined the band.
Band's journey
Band's previous visit to India
The band had previously visited India as part of their From Zero World Tour, performing in Bengaluru and Mumbai in January 2026.
The film Unshatter is named after the second single from their deluxe edition of From Zero, which was released on April 25, 2025.
On August 4, 2026, they announced plans to release a documentary movie alongside a live version of Somewhere I Belong as the first single from its soundtrack.