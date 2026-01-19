'Lion King' co-director Roger Allers passes away at 76

Who was Roger Allers?

Allers started his animation journey in Los Angeles and Toronto, later worked in Tokyo, and joined/started at Disney in 1982 (he got his start on Tron in 1982).

He worked on storyboards for Tron and helped shape classics like The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, and Aladdin.

In 1994, he co-directed The Lion King—which became a worldwide hit—and later co-wrote its Tony-winning Broadway adaptation.

Colleagues remember him as both a gifted artist and one of the kindest people in the industry.