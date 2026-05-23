'Lion of Galwan': Abhimanyu Dassani's film stalled over China references

Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace , starring Salman Khan , has been stuck in limbo for a while now. Originally scheduled for an April 17 premiere, the film has since been delayed. Now, it appears that several movies centered around the Indo-China conflict have met a similar fate. One such project, titled The Lion of Galwan, has been indefinitely shelved due to government directives and changing diplomatic relations between India and China .

Project cancelation What was 'The Lion of Galwan' about? The Lion of Galwan, produced by Himalay Dassani and starring his son, actor Abhimanyu Dassani, was based on the life of Vir Chakra awardee Sepoy Gurtej Singh. The soldier was martyred during the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops. However, the film is now stuck. Dassani revealed to Mid-Day, "The India-China relationship is much better today. So, we will have to revisit the story idea."

Statement 'There cannot be China-bashing...' Dassani added, "After we complete the script, we will have to submit it to the Ministry of Defence of India before we begin shooting." "Also, we have received a directive from them that there cannot be China-bashing." "If we are not going to get clearance from the Defence Ministry, there will be no point in telling the story of the Galwan battle as we can't show the correct angle."

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Film hurdles Meanwhile, this is what's happening with 'Maatrubhumi' Meanwhile, Maatrubhumi is also facing several hurdles. The film is currently undergoing reshoots and requires certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). It also needs approvals from the Indian Army and the Ministry of Defence before hitting cinemas. After all the permissions, it might finally premiere on August 14, per reports.

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