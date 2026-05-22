'Maatrubhumi': Heera Sohal calls working with Salman 'dream come true'

Heera Sohal recently opened up about her experience working with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on the upcoming movie Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace﻿ . In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, she revealed that she had always dreamed of working with Khan and was thrilled to finally get the opportunity. The movie is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films.

Career path 'I don't have any background in the film industry' Sohal said, "I have been a big fan of Salman Khan from childhood." "I am from Mohali, Chandigarh. I don't have any background in the film industry." "I have made it myself till here. It's a really big thing for me and my family as well." "To work with Salman Khan is like a dream come true for me. And we both are Capricorn, so we connect so well."

Star experience 'I have heard he is very helpful and humble...' Sohal had heard a lot about Khan's helpful and humble nature before meeting him. "Right from my childhood, I have heard that he is very helpful and humble toward people. This is the first thing about him for which I have been respecting him," she said. "Acting and personality is secondary." When she finally met him on the sets of Maatrubhumi, her experience matched her expectations.

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