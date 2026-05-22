Lionsgate confirms 'Michael' sequel after over $715 million worldwide box office

Fogelson: quarter of 'Michael' footage reused

On May 22, Lionsgate's Adam Fogelson shared that the sequel is already rolling, with about one-quarter of its footage filmed using material from the original production.

This time, they're planning to move away from strict chronological storytelling so they can dig into more of Jackson's life and music catalog, including events and themes that didn't make it into the first movie.

Despite legal hurdles around some sensitive topics in the original film, Fogelson says there's still "a ton of incredibly entertaining Michael Jackson story..." in Jackson's legacy.