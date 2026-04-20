Lionsgate Play to debut 10-12 films in India before streaming
Entertainment
Lionsgate Play is rolling out a new plan: starting September 2026, they'll release 10 to 12 big Hollywood movies in Indian cinemas every year before streaming them online.
The idea is to give movie fans the full theater experience first, then follow up with exclusive streaming on their platform.
First up are titles like Russell Crowe's Billion Dollar Spy, Gerard Butler's Empire City, and Titan (Snake).
Jain says over 100 2026 premieres
Rohit Jain, Founder, Lionsgate Play Asia, says this approach gives stories the exposure they deserve and makes for a smoother move from cinema to streaming.
There's even more in store: more than 100 premieres are lined up for 2026, including Greenland 2: Migration and franchise expansions such as Apollo Has Fallen.