Lionsgate Play to debut 10-12 films in India before streaming Entertainment Apr 20, 2026

Lionsgate Play is rolling out a new plan: starting September 2026, they'll release 10 to 12 big Hollywood movies in Indian cinemas every year before streaming them online.

The idea is to give movie fans the full theater experience first, then follow up with exclusive streaming on their platform.

First up are titles like Russell Crowe's Billion Dollar Spy, Gerard Butler's Empire City, and Titan (Snake).