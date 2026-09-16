Lionsgate releases trailer for 'Sunrise on the Reaping' Abernathy prequel

Lionsgate just released the trailer for Sunrise on the Reaping, a fresh Hunger Games prequel all about Haymitch Abernathy's wild teenage years.

Instead of focusing on President Snow like last time, this movie shows how Haymitch went from rebellious 16-year-old to the mentor we know from Katniss's story.

The action is set during the second Quarter Quell, and it's hitting theaters this November.