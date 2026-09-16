Lionsgate releases trailer for 'Sunrise on the Reaping' Abernathy prequel
Lionsgate just released the trailer for Sunrise on the Reaping, a fresh Hunger Games prequel all about Haymitch Abernathy's wild teenage years.
Instead of focusing on President Snow like last time, this movie shows how Haymitch went from rebellious 16-year-old to the mentor we know from Katniss's story.
The action is set during the second Quarter Quell, and it's hitting theaters this November.
'Sunrise on the Reaping' casts Grace
Set 24 years before Katniss's games, the film follows Haymitch teaming up with Maysilee Donner (played by Mckenna Grace) as they take on Panem's brutal system together.
You'll also spot Jesse Plemons as Plutarch Heavensbee (originally played by the late Philip Seymour Hoffman), plus Glenn Close, Kieran Culkin, and Elle Fanning in key roles.
Sunrise on the Reaping lands in theaters and IMAX on November 20, 2026.