Lionsgate stages 'The Housemaid' after 2025 film's nearly $400 million worldwide

Lionsgate confirms 'The Housemaid's Secret' film

The Housemaid kicked off a bestselling trilogy back in 2022 and has sold millions of copies globally.

Lionsgate isn't slowing down: they've confirmed a film adaptation of book two, The Housemaid's Secret, set for release on December 17, 2027.

This stage project is part of Lionsgate's push into live entertainment: think big names like The Hunger Games: On Stage and Dirty Dancing tour.