Lionsgate stages 'The Housemaid' after 2025 film's nearly $400 million worldwide
Lionsgate is bringing Freida McFadden's hit thriller The Housemaid to live theater, fresh off the huge 2025 movie adaptation that starred Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried, and Brandon Sklenar, and raked in nearly $400 million worldwide.
The stage version will be produced by Simon Friend and Hanna Osmolska from Melting Pot, with Bekah Brunstetter adapting the story for theater.
Lionsgate confirms 'The Housemaid's Secret' film
The Housemaid kicked off a bestselling trilogy back in 2022 and has sold millions of copies globally.
Lionsgate isn't slowing down: they've confirmed a film adaptation of book two, The Housemaid's Secret, set for release on December 17, 2027.
This stage project is part of Lionsgate's push into live entertainment: think big names like The Hunger Games: On Stage and Dirty Dancing tour.