BLACKPINK's Lisa becomes 1st K-pop star with Las Vegas residency

Lalisa Manobal, popularly known as Lisa from the K-pop sensation BLACKPINK , has announced her first-ever Las Vegas residency. Titled Viva La Lisa, it will take place at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in November 2026. This makes her the first K-pop artist to stage a Las Vegas residency! The limited run will happen over two weekends on November 13-14 and November 27-28.

Career highlights Lisa's residency comes after a hectic year Lisa's Las Vegas residency comes after a hectic year. She released her debut solo album Alter Ego and toured with her BLACKPINK bandmates Jisoo, Jennie, and Rose as part of the six-month Blackpink Deadline World Tour. This tour concluded in January 2026 in Hong Kong. The residency will allow fans to see the K-pop star perform live without having to travel internationally.

Ticket details Ticket sales details for 'Viva La Lisa' The presale for Lisa's Las Vegas residency starts on April 22, 2026, at 10:00am PT. Fans can sign up from April 1 at 10:00am PT until April 19 at 10:00pm PT. The general sale begins on April 23 at 10:00am PT via ticketmaster.com. Notably, the presale on Ticketmaster doesn't require a code; access is based on the user's account!

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