BLACKPINK's Lisa becomes 1st K-pop star with Las Vegas residency
What's the story
Lalisa Manobal, popularly known as Lisa from the K-pop sensation BLACKPINK, has announced her first-ever Las Vegas residency. Titled Viva La Lisa, it will take place at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in November 2026. This makes her the first K-pop artist to stage a Las Vegas residency! The limited run will happen over two weekends on November 13-14 and November 27-28.
Career highlights
Lisa's residency comes after a hectic year
Lisa's Las Vegas residency comes after a hectic year. She released her debut solo album Alter Ego and toured with her BLACKPINK bandmates Jisoo, Jennie, and Rose as part of the six-month Blackpink Deadline World Tour. This tour concluded in January 2026 in Hong Kong. The residency will allow fans to see the K-pop star perform live without having to travel internationally.
Ticket details
Ticket sales details for 'Viva La Lisa'
The presale for Lisa's Las Vegas residency starts on April 22, 2026, at 10:00am PT. Fans can sign up from April 1 at 10:00am PT until April 19 at 10:00pm PT. The general sale begins on April 23 at 10:00am PT via ticketmaster.com. Notably, the presale on Ticketmaster doesn't require a code; access is based on the user's account!
Career progression
Recap of Lisa's stellar 2025
Lisa's debut solo album Alter Ego debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 chart and topped the Billboard Top Album Sales chart. BLACKPINK also performed in 15 stadium shows worldwide as part of their Deadline World Tour. Apart from her music career, Lisa made her acting debut in HBO's The White Lotus Season 3, which was filmed in Thailand. She will also star in two Netflix films!