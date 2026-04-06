'Nobody cared...': Lisa Kudrow on feeling overlooked on 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' 

Lisa Kudrow , who played the iconic Phoebe Buffay on F.R.I.E.N.D.S , recently opened up about her experience on the show. In an interview with The Independent, she said that she felt overlooked and was even referred to as "the sixth friend" by some at her talent agency. Despite winning an Emmy for her role in 1998, Kudrow felt there were no expectations for her Hollywood career.

Career progression How she navigated post-'F.R.I.E.N.D.S's career Kudrow, now 62, reflected on her career after F.R.I.E.N.D.S ended. She said that the lack of expectations allowed her to explore different roles in films like Mother (1996), Clockwatchers (1997), and Analyze This (1999). The 1999 film, which also starred Robert De Niro and Billy Crystal, was a turning point when she noticed agents showing interest in her for romantic comedies.

Character defense Kudrow on defending Phoebe's character In a March interview with Interview Magazine, Kudrow defended her character from F.R.I.E.N.D.S against public perception. "At the time, it was like, 'She's such a ditz. How is it that you only play ditzes?' And I thought, 'Is she a ditz?' To me, she wasn't," she said. Despite the public's view of Phoebe as "ditzy," Kudrow insisted that this was not how she saw the character.

Advertisement