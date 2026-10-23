Literature Live! 17th Mumbai LitFest opens at NCPA Oct 23-25
Mumbai's popular literature festival, Literature Live! The Mumbai LitFest, is back for its 17th edition from October 23-25, 2026 at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA).
Expect a mix of talks and sessions covering literature, cinema, journalism, economics, medicine, history, arts, sport, technology, environment, identity, and the digital ecosystem.
Mumbai LitFest fosters dialogues across disciplines
This festival has become a key spot for anyone interested in stories, debates, or creative thinking.
Over the years, it's created a thriving space for meaningful dialogues between writers, thinkers, performers, and audiences of varying ages, interests, and dispositions.
If you're curious about how literature connects with other fields, or just want to hear fresh perspectives, this is definitely worth checking out.