Liu, 29, made AI short 'Zombie Scavenger' in 10 days

Zombie Scavenger barely got noticed at first, but everything changed when Hollywood filmmaker PJ Accetturo called it "This is one of the best short films I have seen in years," and shared it online. Suddenly, Liu's work exploded to over 60 million views worldwide. Accetturo even wants to hire him.

Ex-train driver Liu stays in China

Liu started out as a train driver and wedding photographer before experimenting with AI tools for his family's hotel.

Despite no formal filmmaking training, he's now making waves internationally.

He says he'll stay in China: "I do not speak English. I want to focus on my work in China,"

His journey shows how passion and creativity can open doors anywhere.