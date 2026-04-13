Liu joins 'The Devil Wears Prada' sequel with Streep, Hathaway

Blunt and Tucci return May 1

Fans can look forward to original cast members Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci returning as well.

The story picks up with Miranda Priestly (Streep) navigating a changing magazine world while facing off against Blunt's now-powerful executive.

Liu described the film as highly entertaining and added, "It's going to give you all the things and show that these characters have grown and changed."

The movie hits theaters May 1, bringing fresh drama from the fashion world's front lines.