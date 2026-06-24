'The Magic School Bus' live-action: What we know so far
What's the story
The long-gestating live-action adaptation of The Magic School Bus is finally moving forward after six years in development limbo. Legendary Entertainment has acquired the rights from Universal, which first optioned the project in June 2020. Rob Letterman (Shark Tale, Detective Pikachu) has been announced as the writer and director for this film. Elizabeth Banks will star as Ms. Frizzle, a role she has been attached to since Universal's initial announcement.
Series background
The franchise has been around for decades
The Magic School Bus is based on the beloved children's books by Joanna Cole and Bruce Degen. The 1990s PBS animated series of the same name featured Lily Tomlin as Ms. Frizzle's voice. It aired in over 100 countries and was followed by a Netflix sequel, The Magic School Bus Rides Again, which starred Kate McKinnon as Ms. Frizzle's sister Fiona.
Film information
Here's everything to know about the upcoming film
While plot details for the live-action adaptation remain under wraps, The Magic School Bus follows Ms. Frizzle and her class on field trips in a yellow school bus that can transform into various vehicles to help them navigate different terrains. The new film is being produced by Legendary Entertainment and Scholastic, with a star-studded producer lineup including Max Handelman, Iole Lucchese, Alison Small, Caitlin Friedman, Banks, Marc Platt, Adam Siegel, Mary Parent, Ali Mendes, and Cale Boyter.
Studio portfolio
Meanwhile, check out Legendary's upcoming projects
Legendary Entertainment has been behind several successful films including A Minecraft Movie, Dune, Dune: Part Two, and the MonsterVerse movies like Godzilla vs. Kong. The studio is also working on Alejandro G Inarritu's Digger starring Tom Cruise and Dune: Part Three, along with adaptations of Magic: The Gathering and Street Fighter.