Elizabeth Banks will star in the film

'The Magic School Bus' live-action: What we know so far

By Apoorva Rastogi 01:40 pm Jun 24, 202601:40 pm

What's the story

The long-gestating live-action adaptation of The Magic School Bus is finally moving forward after six years in development limbo. Legendary Entertainment has acquired the rights from Universal, which first optioned the project in June 2020. Rob Letterman (Shark Tale, Detective Pikachu) has been announced as the writer and director for this film. Elizabeth Banks will star as Ms. Frizzle, a role she has been attached to since Universal's initial announcement.