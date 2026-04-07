Lively and Baldoni face trial over 'It Ends With Us'
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are officially going to trial after their attempt to settle out of court did not work out.
Lively's lawsuit, filed back in December 2024, centers on claims of sexual harassment and retaliation during the filming of It Ends With Us.
After a meeting with a New York City judge on April 6, 2026, the case now includes breach of contract, retaliation, and aiding and abetting in retaliation.
May 18 trial draws Hollywood attention
The trial kicks off May 18, 2026. Lively has spoken up online about wanting safer workplaces and says she faced backlash for it.
Meanwhile, Baldoni's team is glad the harassment claims were dropped by the court.
The fact that Lively was labeled an independent contractor has also shaped how her case is moving forward.
Plus, a separate $400 million lawsuit filed by Baldoni against Lively and Ryan Reynolds was dismissed last year, making this upcoming trial even more watched in Hollywood circles.