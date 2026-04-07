Lively and Baldoni face trial over 'It Ends With Us'

May 18 trial draws Hollywood attention

The trial kicks off May 18, 2026. Lively has spoken up online about wanting safer workplaces and says she faced backlash for it.

Meanwhile, Baldoni's team is glad the harassment claims were dropped by the court.

The fact that Lively was labeled an independent contractor has also shaped how her case is moving forward.

Plus, a separate $400 million lawsuit filed by Baldoni against Lively and Ryan Reynolds was dismissed last year, making this upcoming trial even more watched in Hollywood circles.