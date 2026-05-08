Lively and Baldoni finally settle 'It Ends With Us' lawsuit
Entertainment
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have finally settled their long-running legal fight over the movie It Ends With Us.
The agreement was reached on May 4, just before their trial was supposed to start.
Lively had sued Baldoni for $300 million, while he filed a $400 million countersuit.
Judge dismissed most of Lively's claims
Most of Lively's claims were dismissed by a judge in April, but both sides are still clearly not best friends.
They released a joint statement highlighting the film's message about supporting domestic violence survivors.
Meanwhile, Baldoni's lawyer stirred things up by saying Lively "ended up with nothing" and only settled in part to avoid testifying, a claim her team has responded to publicly.