Lively and Baldoni head to trial May 18 over misconduct
Actors Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are gearing up for a tense court battle, with their trial set for May 18, 2026.
Things got more complicated after Lively's lawyers asked the judge to clarify how Baldoni and others will give their testimony, a key detail that could shape how both sides prepare.
The case started back in 2024 when Lively accused Baldoni of workplace misconduct and subsequently launching a smear campaign after the making of It Ends with Us.
Lively seeks testimony rules clarified
Lively's team is concerned that unclear testimony rules might throw off their game plan, so they've asked for answers by April 8, and possibly more prep time.
The judge has narrowed the case down to breach of contract, retaliation, and aiding and abetting retaliation claims.
All eyes are on how these next steps will shape the trial ahead.