Lively and Baldoni head to trial May 18 over misconduct Entertainment Apr 08, 2026

Actors Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are gearing up for a tense court battle, with their trial set for May 18, 2026.

Things got more complicated after Lively's lawyers asked the judge to clarify how Baldoni and others will give their testimony, a key detail that could shape how both sides prepare.

The case started back in 2024 when Lively accused Baldoni of workplace misconduct and subsequently launching a smear campaign after the making of It Ends with Us.