Lively and Reynolds reportedly weighing UK move over Baldoni dispute
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are reportedly thinking about relocating to the UK mainly because of Lively's ongoing legal dispute with her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni.
The controversy has apparently made Hollywood a bit chilly for Lively right now, so the couple is weighing their options, including what's best for their kids' school life and friendships in the US.
Lively and Reynolds balance career, family
Lively's legal battle has led to less interest in her projects, making things tricky career-wise.
At the same time, Reynolds already has his Welsh soccer club, Wrexham, which could open new doors if they do move.
Through it all, they seem focused on keeping things stable for their family, balancing work opportunities with making sure their kids feel settled and happy.