Lively and Reynolds reportedly weighing UK move over Baldoni dispute Entertainment Apr 17, 2026

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are reportedly thinking about relocating to the UK mainly because of Lively's ongoing legal dispute with her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni.

The controversy has apparently made Hollywood a bit chilly for Lively right now, so the couple is weighing their options, including what's best for their kids' school life and friendships in the US.