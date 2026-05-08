Lively attends Met Gala after settlement with Baldoni's Wayfarer

Lively accused Baldoni, Wayfarer countersued $400 million

The legal fight started when Lively accused Baldoni of harassment and a smear campaign, which the Wayfarer parties denied, then countersued her for $400 million.

Most claims on both sides were dismissed last year, but with this new settlement, Lively can now seek damages under California law that protects people who report harassment from being sued for defamation.

Both sides are calling it a win and moving on.