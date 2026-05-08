Lively attends Met Gala after settlement with Baldoni's Wayfarer
Blake Lively made a splash at the 2026 Met Gala, just hours after settling a high-profile legal battle with Justin Baldoni's Wayfarer.
Invited by Vogue and seated next to Anna Wintour, Lively seemed focused on moving forward.
Her attorney shared that Blake is now committed to fighting digital retaliation and leaving the drama behind.
Lively accused Baldoni, Wayfarer countersued $400 million
The legal fight started when Lively accused Baldoni of harassment and a smear campaign, which the Wayfarer parties denied, then countersued her for $400 million.
Most claims on both sides were dismissed last year, but with this new settlement, Lively can now seek damages under California law that protects people who report harassment from being sued for defamation.
Both sides are calling it a win and moving on.