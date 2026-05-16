Lively Delhi screening 'Krishnavataram Part 1 - The Heart Hridayam'
Entertainment
Krishnavataram Part 1 - The Heart Hridayam got a lively special screening in Delhi, where the crowd, full of politicians, artists, and social figures, joined in joyful chants celebrating Lord Krishna.
The event really leaned into the film's tribute to Indian culture and spirituality.
Producer Kurup confirms 'Krishnavataram' Part 2
The movie is going strong across India and just hit its second week, with a boost from being made tax-free in Uttar Pradesh.
Producer Sajjan Raj Kurup called it "This film is not just cinema, but a celebration of Indian culture, devotion, and emotions.", and shared that Part 2 is already on the way.
Siddharth Gupta's take on Lord Krishna has been especially popular with audiences, alongside performances by Sanskruti Jayana and a solid supporting cast.