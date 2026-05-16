Lively Delhi screening 'Krishnavataram Part 1 - The Heart Hridayam'

Producer Kurup confirms 'Krishnavataram' Part 2

The movie is going strong across India and just hit its second week, with a boost from being made tax-free in Uttar Pradesh.

Producer Sajjan Raj Kurup called it "This film is not just cinema, but a celebration of Indian culture, devotion, and emotions.", and shared that Part 2 is already on the way.

Siddharth Gupta's take on Lord Krishna has been especially popular with audiences, alongside performances by Sanskruti Jayana and a solid supporting cast.