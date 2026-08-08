Lively faces deposition over $800,000 fee as Wallace probes motives

This all started after Lively and Baldoni settled their own case out of court. The judge ordered Wallace to cover Lively's hefty legal fees but denied extra damages she wanted.

Now, Wallace claims she skipped a required deposition and is pushing for another chance to question her.

Lively's lawyers call his move "This is yet another desperate, meritless attempt by Wallace to go after Ms. Lively out of fear that he may face the same kind of fee award that Ms. Lively won from Justin Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios in New York." and say he's just trying to dodge paying up.

The court hasn't decided yet if the deposition will happen.