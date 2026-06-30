Lively seeks over $8 million from Baldoni in fee motion
Entertainment
Blake Lively is asking Justin Baldoni to pay more than $8 million in legal fees and costs, after his defamation lawsuit against her got thrown out.
She filed the motion on June 29, aiming to cover nearly $7.5 million in lawyer bills plus over $500,000 for other expenses.
Judge allows Lively to seek costs
Lively's lawyers say the case was unusually complicated, involving thousands of documents and lots of media attention.
The judge agreed she could seek these costs under a California law that protects people from being sued for speaking up about harassment or retaliation.
Baldoni and his studio have until July 13 to respond before the judge makes a final call.