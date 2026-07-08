'The Woman in Me' is currently in the works

'New Girl' creator to pen Britney Spears biopic screenplay

By Apoorva Rastogi 11:53 am Jul 08, 202611:53 am

What's the story

Liz Meriwether, a four-time Emmy nominee and the creator of the popular series New Girl, has been roped in to write the screenplay for the upcoming Britney Spears biopic, The Woman in Me. The movie is being produced by Wicked producer Marc Platt and directed by Jon M. Chu at Universal Studios. The studio acquired rights to Spears's memoir of the same name back in August 2024.