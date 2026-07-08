'New Girl' creator to pen Britney Spears biopic screenplay
What's the story
Liz Meriwether, a four-time Emmy nominee and the creator of the popular series New Girl, has been roped in to write the screenplay for the upcoming Britney Spears biopic, The Woman in Me. The movie is being produced by Wicked producer Marc Platt and directed by Jon M. Chu at Universal Studios. The studio acquired rights to Spears's memoir of the same name back in August 2024.
Story development
Movie to show Spears's journey
Meriwether will be writing the first draft of the screenplay, which will depict the journey of Spears from her humble beginnings in McComb, Mississippi to becoming a multi-platinum-selling pop artist. The memoir, which inspired the film, was reportedly the fastest-selling memoir in Simon & Schuster history with over six million copies sold worldwide. The pop star reportedly signed a $15 million book deal for her memoir back in 2022.
Career highlights
Other notable works of Meriwether
Meriwether is known for creating Fox's hit series New Girl, which starred Zooey Deschanel, Lamorne Morris, Jake Johnson, Max Greenfield, and Hannah Simon. She also co-created FX's limited series Dying for Sex that received 2025 Emmy nominations for Limited Series and Writing. Additionally, she created Hulu's limited series The Dropout which was nominated for Outstanding Limited/Anthology Series at the 2022 Emmys.