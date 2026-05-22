Lizzo's surreal amfAR Gala look in Cannes features Wun gown
Entertainment
Lizzo turned heads at the amfAR Gala Cannes with a bold royal blue velvet gown by Robert Wun, complete with faux metal piercings, a diamond necklace, and sculptural cuffs that looked like extra hands. It was definitely a surreal vibe.
Her look was all about creativity and confidence.
Lizzo announces 'B-ch' release June 5
The gown was a collaboration with designer Anabela Chan and featured 2,000 lab-grown diamonds.
Lizzo performed crowd favorites like "Don't Make Me Love U" and "About Damn Time," bringing energy to an event that raised $20 million for AIDS research.
She also revealed her new album "B-ch" drops June 5, promising music that'll make people feel good and dance.