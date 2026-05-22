Lizzo's surreal amfAR Gala look in Cannes features Wun gown Entertainment May 22, 2026

Lizzo turned heads at the amfAR Gala Cannes with a bold royal blue velvet gown by Robert Wun, complete with faux metal piercings, a diamond necklace, and sculptural cuffs that looked like extra hands. It was definitely a surreal vibe.

Her look was all about creativity and confidence.