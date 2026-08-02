'Lock Upp 2' Choudhary alleges pageant judge demanded sexual favors
On the latest episode of Lock Upp 2, Akanksha Choudhary shared a tough story from her early career.
She revealed that when she asked a well-known pageant judge for financial help to join a beauty contest, he made inappropriate demands and pressured her for a sexual relationship in exchange for support.
Despite his threats, Akanksha stood her ground and refused.
Choudhary landed role 6 months later
Akanksha explained that her family couldn't afford the ₹1 to ₹2 lakh needed for pageant expenses, so she tried seeking help elsewhere.
After the uncomfortable encounter, she focused on her work and landed a major role just six months later.
Her story is a reminder of how important it is to speak up and stay determined, even when things get tough.
Lock Upp 2 streams daily at 8pm on Netflix.