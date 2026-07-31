'Lock Upp 2' clash: Kalra calls Shinde 'crazy psychotic woman'
Entertainment
Lock Upp 2 just got intense as Shreya Kalra and Shilpa Shinde clashed in a heated argument.
Kalra called Shinde a "crazy psychotic woman" for crying instead of talking things out, and questioned why she was suddenly close with Akanksha Chaudhary.
She also accused Shinde of hiding information about Chaudhary's plan to spill a secret.
Shinde mocks Kalra, Kalra retaliates
The argument quickly turned personal: Shinde called Kalra too strategic, joking it was "The Shreya Kalra Show."
In response, Kalra said Shinde played the victim and struggled to keep friends: "That's why no one wants to be your friend."
The fight left Shinde emotional.