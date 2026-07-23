'Lock Upp 2' Makhija accuses Shinde and Kalra, Joshi cries
Entertainment
On the latest episode of Lock Upp 2, things got tense when wildcard Apoorva Makhija told Shivangi Joshi that Shilpa Shinde and Shreya Kalra were spreading rumors about her personal life.
This led to an emotional face-off, with Joshi becoming upset and calling Shinde "obsessed" and "fully crazy."
The exchange left Joshi in tears, admitting she's sensitive about these things.
Joshi calls herself buddhu
Apoorva also pointed out that both Shinde and Kalra are "just equally hated" in the house.
Joshi reflected on her past trust in Shinde, saying, "I'm too buddhu for this game, then."
If you want to catch all the action, Lock Upp 2 streams on Netflix from Saturday to Wednesday at 8pm.