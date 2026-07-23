'Lock Upp 2' Makhija accuses Shinde and Kalra, Joshi cries

On the latest episode of Lock Upp 2, things got tense when wildcard Apoorva Makhija told Shivangi Joshi that Shilpa Shinde and Shreya Kalra were spreading rumors about her personal life.

This led to an emotional face-off, with Joshi becoming upset and calling Shinde "obsessed" and "fully crazy."

The exchange left Joshi in tears, admitting she's sensitive about these things.