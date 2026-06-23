'Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa' returns June 27, reveals 3

Actor Kapoor cites friends, Joshi surprises

Ram Kapoor says he joined thanks to his close friendship with Khan and Kapoor, sharing that "there were four universal signs," nudging him in.

Shivangi Joshi is joining the show, surprising fans who never expected to see her in such a reality format.

This season brings together 14 celebrities locked in a high-pressure jail setup, facing unpredictable tasks and testing alliances.

Catch the drama from Saturday to Wednesday at 8pm expect plenty of raw emotions and unfiltered gameplay.