'Lock Upp Season 2' Serena and Kapoor clash over Yadav
Entertainment
Lock Upp Season 2 just got intense with a big argument between Pamala Serena and Ram Kapoor.
Things kicked off after Varun Yadav won a task (with some help from guest Aarush Bhola), leading Serena to call out Yadav for targeting women.
Kapoor jumped in to defend him, saying women have actually been winning the show.
Kapoor apologizes publicly to Serena
The fight escalated quickly: Serena said Kapoor got too close and made her feel unsafe, while Akanksha Chamola told her she was overreacting.
The two traded some harsh words, calling each other out for their behavior.
Later though, Kapoor apologized publicly, saying he wanted his son to see him make things right and even hoped he and Serena could be friends after the show.