Lokesh Kanagaraj starts scripting his next film
Nov 26, 2025

Lokesh Kanagaraj, the director behind hits like Kaithi and Vikram, has begun writing his next movie.

No official word yet on whether it's Kaithi 2 or something totally new—fans are buzzing with guesses.

Script development was confirmed by team member Santhosh Moni, who shared a behind-the-scenes photo with the hashtag "#LK7#team."