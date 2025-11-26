Next Article
Lokesh Kanagaraj starts scripting his next film
Entertainment
Lokesh Kanagaraj, the director behind hits like Kaithi and Vikram, has begun writing his next movie.
No official word yet on whether it's Kaithi 2 or something totally new—fans are buzzing with guesses.
Script development was confirmed by team member Santhosh Moni, who shared a behind-the-scenes photo with the hashtag "#LK7#team."
Stepping in front of the camera for 'DC'
Kanagaraj is also set to make his acting debut in Arun Matheswaran's upcoming film DC, starring Wamiqa Gabbi.
The shoot is happening over 45 days in Chennai, marking a fresh chapter for Kanagaraj as he explores acting alongside filmmaking.