Lollapalooza India returns to Mumbai in January 2027
What's the story
The fifth edition of Lollapalooza India will be held at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse on January 23 and 24, the organizers announced on Tuesday. The two-day festival is touted as Asia's largest multi-genre music festival. It promises to bring together a mix of international and Indian artists across four stages with over 20 hours of live performances.
Ticket details
Ticket sales and lineup announcements
Tickets for the festival will go on sale starting with an exclusive pre-sale for RuPay Credit Card holders at 11:00am IST on Sunday, August 30, through BookMyShow.
The Early Bird sale will follow on September 2 at the same time and platform.
Further information about the lineup for the 2027 edition is expected to be announced later.
Cultural impact
More than just a concert
Over the past four years, Lollapalooza India has hosted international acts like Imagine Dragons, The Strokes, Sting, OneRepublic, Jonas Brothers, Green Day, and Shawn Mendes.
It has also given a platform to Indian artists such as DIVINE, Hanumankind, and Bloodywood.
Beyond music, the festival has evolved into a cultural experience with food stalls and art installations, making it more than just a concert.
Festival success
Record-breaking crowds and future plans
The 2026 edition of Lollapalooza India witnessed its largest crowds to date, with Linkin Park's Mumbai performance setting a record for the biggest audience in the festival's history.
A Live Nation survey revealed that nearly two-thirds of attendees traveled from outside Mumbai, and 97% expressed their intention to return for future editions.
The festival will continue its accessibility and sustainability initiatives in 2027.