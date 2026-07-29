London High Court orders SConnect to remove 'Wolfoo' videos
Entertainment
Big news for cartoon fans: the London High Court has told SConnect, the makers of Wolfoo, to remove all their Wolfoo videos before 16:00 BST on Monday.
This comes after Hasbro (the company behind Peppa Pig) sued them for copying Peppa Pig's audio, like catchphrases and sounds.
The court found copied clips in every English Wolfoo video they checked, and in most foreign-language ones too.
Order extends to 166 WTO countries
SConnect tried to say the copied sounds came from a contractor or that newer videos used only their own audio, but the court didn't buy it.
The removal order isn't just for YouTube UK it covers all 166 WTO countries, including the US and Vietnam.
As Andrew Lee, an intellectual property lawyer on the case, put it: "significant judgment."