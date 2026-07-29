London High Court orders SConnect to remove 'Wolfoo' videos

Big news for cartoon fans: the London High Court has told SConnect, the makers of Wolfoo, to remove all their Wolfoo videos before 16:00 BST on Monday.

This comes after Hasbro (the company behind Peppa Pig) sued them for copying Peppa Pig's audio, like catchphrases and sounds.

The court found copied clips in every English Wolfoo video they checked, and in most foreign-language ones too.