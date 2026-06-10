London Indian Film Festival returns July 9-16 with '52 Blue'

Khan conversation celebrates 'Lagaan' 25th anniversary

There's a special "Aamir Khan In Conversation" event on July 16 to celebrate 25 years of the Oscar-nominated classic Lagaan, which also gets a big-screen showing at BFI IMAX.

Other cool events include a reunion with the Goodness Gracious Me cast, premieres of films like In Search of the Sky, and Europe's first spotlight on Indian films using AI.

CEO Cary Rajinder Sawhney sums it up as a celebration of South Asian storytelling and its growing diversity.