London judge to rule on 'PPT' identity and allegations confidentiality
Entertainment
A mystery celebrity, called PPT for now, is waiting on a big court decision in London. He's trying to block news outlets from publishing allegations involving a large number of girls and young women.
On Tuesday, the judge will decide whether these allegations (and PPT's identity) should stay confidential or be made public.
Lawyers say naming 'PPT' risks suicide
PPT's lawyers say revealing his name could very likely lead him to take his own life, and his legal team says publication would be a threat to his life.