London screen tests feature Turner and Lowden for Bond role
Entertainment
The search for the next James Bond is heating up: screen tests are happening in London this weekend, with actors like Callum Turner and Jack Lowden in the mix.
They'll be showing off their action chops and charisma, hoping to step into Daniel Craig's shoes after his final outing in No Time To Die.
Amazon MGM Studios leads Bond selection
Only three to five actors are still being considered (sorry, Jack O'Connell and Jacob Elordi fans: they're out).
Amazon MGM Studios is leading the famously tough selection process.
The new movie will be directed by Denis Villeneuve (a big Bond fan himself) and written by Steven Knight under Amazon MGM Studios.
The film is aiming for a 2028 release, so there's still time before we see what this new era of Bond looks like!