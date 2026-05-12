London to open official Beatles experience at 3 Savile Row

Beatles artifacts, studio and rooftop access

Fans can look forward to rare artifacts, rotating exhibits, a recreated basement studio, and even access to the original rooftop with those iconic railings.

Apple Corps CEO Tom Greene says fans will get to explore all seven floors.

Paul McCartney called it something fans have been waiting for in London, while Ringo Starr described visiting as "coming home."

With a new biopic due in April 2028 and McCartney's new music on the way, while Starr's Long Long Road was released in late April, it's a great time for Beatles lovers.