London to open official Beatles experience at 3 Savile Row
London is finally getting its first official Beatles fan experience: The Beatles at 3 Savile Row.
The spot isn't random: this townhouse was where the band recorded < em>Let It Be, ran their business, and played their legendary last rooftop concert in 1969.
Doors open in 2027.
Beatles artifacts, studio and rooftop access
Fans can look forward to rare artifacts, rotating exhibits, a recreated basement studio, and even access to the original rooftop with those iconic railings.
Apple Corps CEO Tom Greene says fans will get to explore all seven floors.
Paul McCartney called it something fans have been waiting for in London, while Ringo Starr described visiting as "coming home."
With a new biopic due in April 2028 and McCartney's new music on the way, while Starr's Long Long Road was released in late April, it's a great time for Beatles lovers.