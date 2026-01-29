London's 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' is getting a single-show makeover

Big news for Potter fans: as the play hits its 10th anniversary, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in London will switch from its current two-part format to one streamlined show. Producers announced this update.

What's changing? The play currently runs over five hours split across two nights.

Starting October 6, 2026, it'll be condensed into a single performance lasting just under three hours (with an interval)—a format that's already worked well on Broadway and other global stages.

Why the change? Producers want to make it easier (and more accessible) for people to catch the full story in just one visit, instead of buying tickets for two separate shows.

The original two-part version will still run until September 20, 2026 at London's Palace Theatre before making the switch.