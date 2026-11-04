London's Trafalgar Square becomes Diwali dance hotspot for 'Ramayana' promo
Entertainment
London's Trafalgar Square turned into a Diwali hotspot, thanks to a lively dance event celebrating the upcoming Ramayana film.
With participants dressed as Sita and music filling the air, the vibe was all about excitement for Nitesh Tiwari's big-screen retelling starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi.
Advance 'Ramayana' sales ₹96.64Cr 25.68L tickets
Ramayana has already pulled in ₹96.64 Crore from advance ticket sales across languages, with 25.68 lakh tickets sold so far.
The National Capital Region leads Indian bookings, while North America tops overseas demand with more than $1.20 million from previews alone.
The buzz is strong worldwide, especially with its star-studded cast and a big Diwali release lined up.