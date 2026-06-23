Long reveals double lung transplant after pneumonia during 2025 tour

Long infection free dropped 'The Riches'

After struggling on stage and ending her tour early, Long woke up in the hospital facing urgent surgery. She was told she had one week to live without the surgery, she shared.

Six months later, she's feeling better and infection-free. She recently dropped "The Riches," recorded before her health scare, and says she put her health first for her son.

Now, she's waiting for doctors to clear her for live shows, with recovery expected to take six months to a year.