Long reveals double lung transplant after pneumonia during 2025 tour
Grammy winner Muni Long just opened up about having a double lung transplant after doctors told her she had only a week to live.
She revealed this on Good Morning America, explaining how pneumonia hit her during Brandy and Monica's 2025 tour; Long has been dealing with lupus since 2014.
Long infection free dropped 'The Riches'
After struggling on stage and ending her tour early, Long woke up in the hospital facing urgent surgery. She was told she had one week to live without the surgery, she shared.
Six months later, she's feeling better and infection-free. She recently dropped "The Riches," recorded before her health scare, and says she put her health first for her son.
Now, she's waiting for doctors to clear her for live shows, with recovery expected to take six months to a year.