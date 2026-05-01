Lopez adds fictional LinkedIn jobs to promote 'Office Romance'
Jennifer Lopez just gave her LinkedIn a playful twist, adding jobs from her past movie characters, like a custodian with dreams of management (Maid in Manhattan) and wedding planner (The Wedding Planner), to promote her upcoming Netflix film, Office Romance.
She's also listed as CEO, matching her new role in the movie.
Office Romance drops June 5, with the trailer coming out April 30, 2026.
Netflix uses LinkedIn for promotion
This move is part of Netflix's trend of using professional platforms for promotional buzz: think Squid Game and Emily in Paris campaigns.
The idea kicked off back in 2015 with Taken 3, and stars like Ryan Reynolds and Jessica Alba have jumped on board since.
It shows how marketing is getting more creative (and a little more fun) by meeting fans where they work and scroll.