Lopez and Goldstein lead 'Office Romance' on Netflix June 5
Entertainment
Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein are teaming up for Office Romance, a new workplace rom-com series dropping on Netflix June 5, 2026.
Directed by Ol Parker (yep, the guy behind Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again), the story follows Jackie Cruz (Lopez), a no-nonsense CEO with a strict no-dating rule, until she catches feelings for Daniel Blanchflower (Goldstein), the new lawyer at her office.
'Office Romance' mixes humor and heart
Office Romance dives into the tricky world of office relationships, mixing humor and real emotion as it explores what happens when love breaks company rules.
Expect laughs and some heartfelt moments, with Tony Hale and Bradley Whitford rounding out the cast.
If you're into stories about forbidden crushes at work, this one's got your name all over it.